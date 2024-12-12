Sunelement Taps SolarMax for EPC Services on Georgia Project

SolarMax Technology Inc., an integrated solar energy company, is working with Sunelement Energy Inc., a domestic manufacturer of solar panels, for the installation of a solar power and battery project in East Dublin, Ga.

The proposed 40 MW project will be coupled with a battery energy storage system of 150 MWh. SolarMax is to provide the engineering, procurement and construction services in connection with the construction of this project. These services will include all necessary permitting for the construction and operation of the solar power facility.

“We are excited to collaborate on this project and contribute to the growing renewable energy sector in Georgia as we look to demonstrate our ability to deliver large-scale solar and energy storage projects that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” saysn David Hsu, CEO of SolarMax.

Sunelement will fund the EPC work and receive any available federal or state tax benefits.