Think Community Solar Announces Market Expansion

Energywell subsidiary Think Community Solar has announced its expansion into ten additional markets, including 18 new utilities, effective this month.

“The Think+ sales channel, focused on educating friends and family about better energy choices, is well positioned to be a market leader in community solar,” says Energywell CEO Michael Fallquist. “We proved the sales model last year, as we enrolled a significant number of customers against a backdrop of being a startup in the community solar space with a limited number of geographies and projects available to our customers.”

Think Community Solar adds Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington, D.C. to its existing presence in New York, New Jersey, Maine and Maryland. It has partnerships with 30 utilities within its coverage areas.

The company has additionally entered into an agreement to allocate more than 2,500 New York-based customers to existing projects across NYSEG, National Grid, Central Hudson and Orange & Rockland in the coming months.