City of Utica Launches Community Solar Campaign

The City of Utica has launched a community solar initiative, offering its residents the option to possibly reduce their energy bills while supporting renewables.

“The City of Utica Community Solar Initiative is about doing the right thing for our community by returning real benefits to our residents,” says Mayor Michael P. Galime.

“This initiative provides a valuable opportunity for our residents to save money at a time when it would be especially welcome. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this program and see firsthand how it can positively impact their energy costs.”

Participating residents will receive a portion of the energy generated by the project in the form of credits on their National Grid bill, which are proportionate to household usage.

PowerMarket will manage customer subscriptions and support services, as well as outreach assistance.