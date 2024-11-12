Navisun, Queen City Solar Partner on Maryland Community Solar Portfolio 

Navisun and North Carolina-based developer Queen City Solar have structured a co-development partnership that is advancing 30 MW of community solar in Maryland.

Queen City Solar is expected to acquire sites, advance development and move projects through permitting. Navisun is slated to take ownership and fund the projects from an early stage, with the partners sharing both risk and upside in the work.

Four of the initial projects will be located in western Maryland on dormant agricultural lots, odd lot parcels and former mining sites. The other five will be located in central and eastern Maryland and will be built on underutilized farmland or family plots. Landowners will receive yearly lease income in exchange for hosting the solar arrays.

“Co-development is a core strategy for us, and we’re committed to developing, co-developing and building community solar projects that serve energy communities and those who haven’t traditionally been able to benefit from solar,” says Matt Preskenis, Navisun’s senior vice president of Business Development.

“These projects will be developed into Maryland’s community solar program in a way that directly benefits income-qualified customers statewide, with more to come.”

The first half of the projects aim to finish development and break ground next year.