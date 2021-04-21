Pivot Energy Expands New York Access to Community, Commercial Solar Statewide

Pivot Energy, a national commercial and community solar provider, says it is now offering comprehensive community and commercial solar services across New York’s solar energy market.

Pivot first entered New York in 2019, offering SunCentral, its community solar management software to New York solar developers managing community solar portfolios within the region. Since, the company has established a presence in New York, hiring a local team of solar experts to lead its expansion and has already begun contracting new projects across the state.

“Our decision to expand services in the New York market is part of our long-term strategy for the company and is the logical next step of our growth plans,” says Tom Hunt, CEO of Pivot Energy. “New York has created a solar market based on robust policy mechanisms and growing demand for more accessible clean energy. We are thrilled at the opportunity to offer our project development and industry experience that will positively contribute to the state’s rapid energy transition. We welcome the opportunity to establish new partnerships with New York’s local solar stakeholders and the local communities we will serve.”

Pivot is currently developing and co-developing more than 94 MW of community solar in National Grid, Central Hudson and Con Edison utility territories to help New York meet its carbon reduction and solar energy goals. The community solar projects will serve low- and moderate-income households, residents and small businesses. Pivot is also developing 35 onsite commercial solar projects for local New York businesses.

Anyone interested in subscribing to a community solar garden from Pivot Energy can enroll by clicking, here.