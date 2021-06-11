National Grid Renewables Begins Operation of its MiSolar Portfolio

National Grid Renewables, a company that develops, owns and operates large-scale renewable energy assets across the U.S., has begun operation of its MiSolar Portfolio which includes two Michigan solar projects, Bingham Solar and Temperance Solar, located in Clinton and Monroe counties, respectively.

Combined, the projects will produce 40 MW of solar energy. Together with its affiliated entities, National Grid Renewables owns and operates both solar projects. Each project has a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider.

National Grid Renewables contracted with J. Ranck Electric Inc., a Michigan-based engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, to construct the projects. During peak construction, MiSolar employed approximately 160 workers – 95% of which were recruited from communities within 100 miles of each site. Additional MiSolar job and economic benefits resulted from utilizing Michigan-based subcontractors, including The Hydaker-Wheatlake Co., based out of Reed City, Mich.

“Our company has a long history in Michigan, and we are proud to support the state and local economies through the creation of new tax revenue and jobs that result from these projects,” says David Reamer, head of U.S. onshore renewable development at National Grid Renewables. “Thank you to the residents of Clinton and Monroe Counties for welcoming us into your communities.”

Now operational, three full-time operations and maintenance staff work at the MiSolar project sites. During the first 20 years of operation, MiSolar is projected to further benefit the community through the creation of approximately $6 million in new tax revenue based on current Michigan law.