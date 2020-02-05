AC Power Awarded New Jersey Community Solar Projects

AC Power has been awarded three of the 45 projects selected to participate in the first year of the New Jersey Community Solar Pilot Program. AC Power’s projects will provide 5.84 MW of community solar to customers in the PSE&G service territory.

The sites include a 1 MW project on a portion of the closed Kin-Buc Inc. landfill in Edison, a 2.64 MW project on a former sand and gravel pit in Deptford and a 2.2 MW project on the closed Hoeganese landfill in Cinnaminson. In addition, a 3.15 MW project developed by AC Power was selected.

Approved by the Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU), the three-year program will accept over 225 MW of community solar projects to help New Jersey reach its goal of generating 100% clean energy by 2050. The first year of the pilot program allocated a capped capacity of 75 MW. NJBPU reserved 40% of that capacity for projects in which 51% of the clean energy generated serves low- and moderate-income (LMI) subscribers.

“We commend the New Jersey BPU’s commitment to meeting New Jersey’s renewable energy goals while upholding environmental and social justice through the program. We are grateful our projects were selected in the highly competitive bid process and are excited to develop landfill projects to provide renewable energy options to LMI residents,” says Annika Colston president and founder of AC Power.

A total of 252 applications equating to 560 MW of capacity were received. Exceeding requirements, 100% of the 45 renewable energy projects selected by NJBPU will serve LMI households. In a further show of the state’s commitment to just and sustainable development, the projects selected are sited on landfills, brownfields, rooftops or parking lots.

Founded in 2016, AC Power has grown rapidly in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, maintaining its vision of redeveloping undervalued land such as landfills and brownfields to provide renewable energy to local communities, notes the company.

AC Power plans to complete the selected projects by the end of 2020 while applying for additional approval of projects during the second and third year of the program.

Photo: A community solar array installed by AC Power.