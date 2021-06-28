ACCIONA Starts First Solar Photovoltaic Project in the U.S.

ACCIONA has begun construction on the 317 MW Fort Bend Solar Farm outside Houston – the company’s first photovoltaic plant in the U.S.

ACCIONA says it plans to double its renewable energy capacity in the U.S. with the addition of more than 1.2 GW of solar photovoltaic energy by the end of 2023.

“The start of construction of Fort Bend is a milestone in ACCIONA’s history in the United States, as it is our first PV project in the country,” says Joaquín Castillo, CEO of ACCIONA Energy in the U.S. “But this is the first of many, as ACCIONA will double its installed capacity in the U.S. by 2023.”

ACCIONA will invest $280 million in the Fort Bend solar plant, which will have a significant economic impact on Fort Bend County, where the solar plant is located, with the creation of up to 450 jobs during peak construction and millions in annual tax payments to the county and local school districts.

In addition, the project will be part of ACCIONA’s Social Impact Management program, which re-invests a portion of the project’s annual revenue into community efforts to improve education, wellness and environmental stewardship.

The plant will be operational in 2022.