Adapture Acquires Three Illinois, Arkansas Solar Projects From TED Renewables

Adapture Renewables has acquired three MISO territory solar projects in Illinois and Arkansas from TED Renewables.

Together these projects will generate enough clean energy to power more than 72,000 homes annually, says the company.

This is Adapture Renewables’ second major acquisition this year, and the company’s first projects in Illinois and Arkansas. All three of the newly acquired projects are currently in the pre-Notice to Proceed stage, with anticipated commercial operation dates slated for 2025 and 2026.

“These project acquisitions bolster our company’s mission to expand clean energy solutions and drive sustainability in the power generation sector,” says Christina Conrad, Adapture Renewables’ senior director of M&A. “As we continue to grow, expanding into new markets presents an exciting opportunity to serve new communities, meet the need for clean energy and deliver affordable electricity.”

Once constructed and operational, the projects will add capacity of 333 MW to the company’s existing portfolio of assets, says Adapture, bringing its total portfolio of operating assets to approximately 800 MW.