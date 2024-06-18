Adapture Renewables Signs Offtake Contract with Fortune 50 Company

Adapture Renewables has executed an energy off-take agreement with a confidential Fortune 50 company for a 67 MW utility-scale solar facility in Hunt County, Texas.

The project, slated to begin commercial operations later this year, is expected to provide the business with clean electricity through a VPPA.

“We’re excited to announce this latest VPPA agreement with a global business leader,” says Jesse Tippett, vice president of origination for Adapture Renewables.

“This partnership adds to our growing portfolio of dependable long-term agreements with corporate energy buyers, datacenter operators, e-fuels companies, utilities and electric cooperatives to procure cost-effective clean energy products. We are proud to help support these companies in their goals and create a cleaner and more reliable grid with cost-efficient, locally-generated solar energy.”