AEP Energy Secures PPA for Mammoth Solar Project

AEP Energy, one of the largest electric energy wholesale and retail suppliers in the U.S., and Global Energy Generation LLC (Doral LLC), a developer of renewable energy projects, have signed a long-term renewable energy purchase agreement for the Mammoth Solar project in Indiana.

Mammoth Solar 1, a 480 MW DC solar energy project, is the first phase of the 1.65 GW DC Mammoth project being developed by Doral LLC. The Mammoth solar project covers more than 12,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski Counties in northern Indiana.

“AEP Energy is focused on providing customers with integrated, carbon-free energy supplies that deliver long-term price stability while benefiting the environment and surrounding communities,” says Greg Hall, president of AEP Energy. “Agreements like the one with Doral LLC demonstrate how our energy solutions can support the development of new renewable clean energy resources, boost local economies and help our customers power their homes and businesses with clean energy.”

Mammoth Solar 1 is expected to begin construction during the fourth quarter and reach commercial operation by the second quarter of 2023.

