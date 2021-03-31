AEP Energy Selects Opdenergy to Develop West Virginia Solar Plant

AEP Energy, a subsidiary of American Electric Power, has signed an agreement with Opdenergy, an independent power producer with experience in the development, financing, construction and operation of renewable assets.

Under the terms of the 12-year agreement, Opdenergy will develop an 80 MW AC solar plant located in Jefferson County, W. Va. The energy will be used to supply AEP Energy customers through the company’s Integrated Renewable Energy (IRE) solution – a long-term, fixed-price retail energy option that supports new, locally-sourced wind and solar.

“AEP Energy is proud to partner with Opdenergy to add to our growing portfolio of renewable energy resources,” says Greg Hall, president of AEP Energy. “This project will ensure we can continue to deliver reliable energy to customers who have chosen our IRE solution, while also providing valuable economic benefits to the eastern panhandle of West Virginia.”

The plant is expected to be connected by the end of 2022. Once operational, it will generate more than 153,000 MWh of clean energy per year.

“West Virginia Fall Foliage Mountain Sunset” by ForestWander.com is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0