AES, Borrego Partner on Michigan Solar Projects

Borrego, a developer, EPC and O&M provider for large-scale renewable energy projects in the U.S., has been selected by The AES Corporation to engineer and construct three utility-scale solar projects in Michigan.

The projects – located in Cement City, Pullman and Letts Creek – have been mobilized for construction and are scheduled to come online by mid-2022. With a cumulative installed capacity of 72 MW DC, the solar farms will feature bifacial solar modules on single-axis trackers.

Once they are completed, the solar power plants will be owned and operated by AES, with the electricity generated sold to Consumers Energy, under the terms of a long-term power purchase agreement. The solar plants will collectively generate approximately 104,500 MWh of electricity per year.

“The Michigan projects represent the latest success in Borrego’s growth story,” explains Brian Barker, general manager of Borrego’s utility-scale engineering, procurement and construction division. “Our ongoing working relationship with AES is based on trust and transparency, and is an example of our focus on powering our customers’ growth. We are excited to bring our expertise to Michigan and help the state decarbonize its grid.”

“We are proud to partner with Borrego to safely construct this project portfolio in Michigan,” says Mike Belikoff, COO of AES Clean Energy. “Throughout the bidding process, Borrego was flexible and transparent, and they proactively identified concerns, enabling us to resolve issues before signing contracts. We look forward to working with Borrego to safely bring these impactful projects to life, bringing substantial benefits to the local communities while helping Consumers Energy and the State of Michigan reach their renewable energy goals.”