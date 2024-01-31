Aggreko Acquires Behind-the-Meter Texas Solar Project

Aggreko has announced that its Energy Transition Solutions (ETS) division has acquired a 13 MW behind-the-meter solar power project site in Texas which the company will oversee construction of, own and operate.

The company says the system, once complete, will provide the customer with Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions reductions under a long-term fixed-price PPA.

“We’re pleased to complete this transaction and add it to our growing portfolio of solar and storage projects under development in Texas that total over 600 MW,” says Jerry Polacek, Aggreko ETS president.

“Texas is an attractive market for these types of C&I projects, thanks to its robust solar resource, ease of development and an efficient ERCOT grid connection process for projects of this size,” adds Aggreko ETS CCO Prashanth Prakash. “This project serves as another example of how we help commercial and industrial customers meet their decarbonization goals.”

The Texas acquisition follows the company’s announcement last month that the division had acquired nine community solar sites in upstate New York.