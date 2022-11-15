Altus Picks Up 88 MW Solar Asset Portfolio from DESRI

Altus Power Inc. has closed on the acquisition of approximately 88 MW of operating solar assets. These assets were purchased from D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI), under definitive agreements that were previously announced on September 27, 2022.

“We were pleased to be able to partner with DESRI’s talented team to execute this transaction,” says Gregg Felton, Co-CEO of Altus Power. “With closing now complete, we’re excited to incorporate these new long-term assets and customer relationships into our portfolio.”

“We were impressed by the Altus Power team’s ability to transact with efficiency, notwithstanding the complexity of a portfolio spanning several states with multiple stakeholders,” comments Bryan Martin, executive chairman of DESRI. “We expect that Altus Power will continue to operate these projects with the same thought and care that DESRI has.”

These commercial and industrial scale assets include rooftop, ground and carport-mounted solar arrays which deliver clean electricity under long-term contracts to predominantly investment-grade customers.