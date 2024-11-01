Altus Power Completes 3 Maine Community Solar Projects

Altus Power has completed three new solar projects in Maine, adding a total of 19.1 MW to the company’s portfolio.

“Our process of acquiring and developing solar assets from many different market participants allows us to build scale swiftly, enabling us to pass along the resulting economies of scale to our partners and the communities we serve,” says Matt Marlow, co-head of Investment and Structured Finance at Altus Power.

“Maine has become one of our most active community solar markets, with concentrated Altus project management in the state. These new projects will increase access to the benefits of clean power at a discount for many more households in the state.”