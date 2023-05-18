Altus Power Adds Car Canopy Solar Array to New Jersey Portfolio

Altus Power Inc., an independent developer, owner and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, has completed the development and construction of a 1.5 MW car canopy solar array in Mount Laurel, N.J. Altus Power will provide clean energy to a non-profit corporation that provides programs and services to individuals with mental and physical disabilities. This array adds to Altus Power’s 119 MW portfolio across New Jersey and is part of the expected 40 MWs to be completed by year-end 2023 in the state.

“Altus Power … welcomes this addition to our customer base,” says Lars Norell, co-CEO of Altus Power. “Our development and construction teams are working hard towards meeting our goals for 2023 and their continued progress is a big differentiator for our company.”

The asset is expected to produce approximately 1,800,000 kilowatt hours per year which is the equivalent of 1,276 metric tons of carbon dioxide avoided annually.