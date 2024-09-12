Altus Power Adds Two Colorado Solar Projects 

Altus Power has announced the addition of two operational solar projects in Colorado, totaling 2.5 MW.

Power generated by the ground-mounted systems will benefit local municipalities, including the City of Pueblo, Pueblo Community College and the Pueblo County School District, through the Altus Power Community Solar program, part of the Black Hills Energy Colorado community solar program.

Power generated by the projects will also benefit several enterprises, including Posada Pueblo emergency shelter and Premier Members Credit Union.

