Altus Power Announces San Bernardino Solar Project

Altus Power has agreed to construct a 1.6 MW solar project at the San Manuel Landing, a 1.1 million square foot Class-A logistics center located in San Bernardino, Calif.

Altus originated the project in conjunction with its partner, Trammell Crow Company, which developed the San Manuel Landing with the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (SMBMI).

Under a long-term agreement, Altus Power will lease the roof of the building from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. Upon completion, the solar array is expected to deliver electric power to the tenant of the building.

“Our track record of developing strong customer relationships and a trusted brand that allows Altus Power to overcome adoption barriers in commercial real estate was instrumental in completing this early-stage development project with the SMBMI and Trammell Crow Company,” says Brett Phillips, director, Investment and Structured Finance, Altus Power.

“Altus Power is committed to expanding our customer base in California by adding value throughout the commercial real estate market, and we are proud of our roster of enterprise clients that benefit from low-cost clean energy.”