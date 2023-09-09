Altus Power Brings Additional Solar to Greater Boston Area

Connecticut-based Altus Power, a commercial-scale provider of clean electric power, will add 3 MW in solar arrays to its operating portfolio currently serving the Greater Boston area. The assets were introduced by a Massachusetts developer and add to the company’s 117 MW in Massachusetts as of June 30, 2023.

These commercial and industrial solar arrays will be sited on rooftops. The benefits of the clean electric power generated will be available to private entities and a local college. The solar assets will produce approximately 3,300,000 kWh in the next 12 months.

“We’re pleased to continue the expansion of our Massachusetts solar portfolio, delivering the benefits of clean electric power to businesses and residents in the state,” says Gregg Felton, co-CEO and co-founder, Altus Power. “Massachusetts has set ambitious goals for the use of clean energy and we’re proud to support those goals through the numerous solar arrays we own and operate across the Commonwealth.

Photo by Ozzie Stern on Unsplash