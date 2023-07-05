Altus Power Completes New York Solar Array

Altus Power Inc., an independent developer, owner and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, has concluded the development and construction of a 4.8 MW ground-mounted solar array in Cayuga County, N.Y.

Altus will own and operate the asset, which will generate power in support of New York’s community solar program, serving municipal and residential customers.

“Altus Power continues to grow its audience of community solar customers across the country,” says Lars Norell, Co-CEO of the company. “Our team is focused on turning newly constructed assets into operation and we continue to bring more assets into construction, many of them in support of community solar programs that make solar power at a discount an option for anyone who receives electricity from their local electric utility company.”

Altus Power provides commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers with end-to-end solutions. The Cayuga County array is part of 15 MW the company expects to complete across New York during 2023. New York is one of eight states where Altus Power serves or is currently constructing arrays to power community solar programs.