Altus Power Completes Two Maine Community Solar Projects

Altus Power has completed two ground-mounted solar projects in Maine, totaling 12.6 MW, with the benefits offered to the local community through the Altus Power Community Solar program.

“As one of the earliest adopters of Community Solar, Maine is a leader in enabling its residents to access the benefits of clean, electric power, and we’re proud to strengthen our presence and expand our Community Solar program in the state,” says Matt Marlow, vice president of investment and structured finance at Altus Power.

“By increasing our footprint in Maine, we’ll be able to operate all of our Maine projects more efficiently and be optimally positioned for ongoing growth within the market.”