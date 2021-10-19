Altus Power Gains Operational Authorization for Massachusetts Solar Project

Altus Power Inc. has received authorization from New England utility Eversource for Altus Power to begin operating the company’s Hinsdale solar facility in Massachusetts.

Altus Power previously announced an agreement for a business combination with CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., which is expected to result in Altus Power becoming a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. CBAH is a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored by CBRE Group Inc. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2021.

The 4.2 MW, ground-mount system in Hinsdale enables Altus Power to participate in the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program. The Massachusetts Division of Energy Resources established the SMART program to create 1,600 MW of new energy production from solar generation sources. The Hinsdale system is expected to generate nearly 5,000 MWh of clean electricity per year.

“Altus is proud to expand our footprint in Massachusetts and provide much-needed clean energy to our off-takers. This is our tenth project under the Massachusetts SMART program and we are pleased to be helping local utilities achieve their clean energy goals,” says Lars Norell, Altus Power’s co-founder and co-CEO.