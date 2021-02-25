Altus Power to Construct Hawaii Solar Project

Altus Power America Inc., a Connecticut-based company that specializes in clean electrification, says it will be constructing a 4.5 MW ground-mounted solar energy project in Kapolei, Hawaii, on the island of O’ahu.

Once completed, the project will be the largest community-based renewable energy (CBRE) project in the state. Altus Power acquired the project from Tritium Enterprises LLC, which led the development effort under Phase I of the CBRE program and will continue to support construction, community engagement and ongoing operations.

The project is expected to be online in the fourth quarter and will generate over 6,500 MWh of electricity during its first year of operation. This will be Altus Power’s third investment in Hawaii and the first to specifically provide energy savings, through CBRE solar credits, to a significant number of O’ahu residential customers in addition to commercial and municipal entities.

“Altus is committed to providing clean energy solutions in Hawaii,” says Lars Norell, managing partner of Altus Power. “We are pleased to be participating in the CBRE Phase I program and we look forward to creating renewable energy benefits that will be made available to businesses, non-profits and residential households.”

This project will further expand Altus’ national presence in community solar with over 100 MW of operating community solar projects in states across the country.