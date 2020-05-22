Amazon Commits to Five Utility-Scale Solar Projects

Amazon has committed to five new renewable energy projects in China, Australia and the U.S. that further support the company’s goal of reaching 80% renewable energy by 2024 and 100% renewable energy by 2030 (and potentially as early as 2025), as well as to reach net-zero carbon by 2040.

Amazon’s first renewable energy project in China is a 100 MW solar project in Shandong. Once complete, the project is expected to generate 128,000 MWh of energy annually. Amazon’s second renewable energy project in Australia is a 105 MW solar project in New South Wales. This project will have the capacity to generate 250,000 MWh of energy each year.

Amazon’s newest renewable energy projects in the U.S. include two new projects in Ohio, a 200 MW solar project and an 80 MW solar project. Additionally, a new 130 MW solar project in Virginia brings the total number of renewable energy projects in the state to 12.

“As a signatory to the climate pledge, we’re committed to meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years early and reaching net-zero carbon across Amazon by 2040,” says Kara Hurst, vice president of sustainability at Amazon.

“These five new renewable energy projects are a critical part of our roadmap to reach this goal. In fact, we believe it is possible to reach 100% renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of the goals we announced last fall. While this will be challenging, we have a credible plan to get there,” she adds.

When complete, the five new Amazon renewable energy projects totaling 615 MW of installed capacity will supply approximately 1.2 million MWh of additional renewable energy to the company’s fulfillment network and Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers, which power Amazon and millions of customers globally.

To date, Amazon has announced 31 utility-scale wind and solar renewable energy projects and 60 solar rooftops on fulfillment centers and sort centers around the globe. Together, these projects totaling over 2,900 MW of capacity will deliver more than 7.6 million MWh of renewable energy annually.

The goals, commitments, investments and programs build on Amazon’s long-term commitment to sustainability through existing innovative programs, including Shipment Zero – Amazon’s vision to make all shipments net-zero carbon, with 50% net zero carbon by 2030.

Photo: Amazon’s Sustainability web page