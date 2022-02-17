Ameren Acquires Large Solar Facility from Invenergy

Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corp., announced an agreement with Invenergy, a developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions, to acquire a 150 MW solar facility project being developed in southeastern Illinois. The deal is subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

“We’re entering the next phase of our clean energy transition while continuing to serve our customers with reliable, affordable energy,” says Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri.

With timely regulatory approvals, the project could begin generating clean energy as soon as 2024.

“This is another important step in demonstrating the company’s commitment to clean energy and achieving our net-zero carbon emissions goal,” comments Ajay Arora, chief renewable development