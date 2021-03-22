Ameresco Brings Rhode Island Solar Energy Site Online

Ameresco Inc., a clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, has achieved commercial operation at its solar energy site in Tiverton, R.I., and mechanical completion at its site in Cumberland, R.I.

Installed on a former cornfield, Ameresco’s Tiverton solar energy site comprises over 12,000 modules with an electricity generation capacity of 4.95 MW. Through the implementation of these solutions, the Rhode Island Airport Corp. (RIAC) is expected to amass an annual cost savings of approximately $380,000 in its first year of operation. While not yet at commercial operation, the solar site at Cumberland installed over 14,000 modules with an electricity generation capacity of 5.71 MW, subsequently accumulating an annual cost savings of approximately $410,000 in its first year.

RIAC has entered into a long-term agreement with Ameresco as the designated off-taker of the clean energy generated from both sites. RIAC has a long-standing history of supporting the development of various sustainable resources and environmental programs meant to minimize potential adverse impacts from airport operations.

Both solar sites further enhance Cumberland and Tiverton’s commitment to implementing environmentally conscious solutions. Over the years, Cumberland has prioritized various sustainability initiatives by installing energy-efficient technologies in public buildings; Tiverton has established local conservation and recycling commissions dedicated to educating community residents.

“Our projects in Cumberland and Tiverton are prime examples of the economic and environmental benefits renewable energy solutions offer our customers,” says David J. Anderson, executive vice president and director at Ameresco. “By developing and implementing over 10 MW of electricity capacity and providing over $790,000 in annual energy savings, these projects provide a renewable energy source that directly advances the state’s commitment to clean energy expansion within their renewable energy portfolio.”

Commercial operation of the Cumberland project is expected to be achieved by April.

