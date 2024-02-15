Amphenol, Melni Technologies Partner to Expand Solar Splice Connector Series 

Amphenol Industrial Sustainable Technologies has again partnered with Melni Technologies, this time to expand its RadCrimp series of solar splice connectors, now including those with current ratings of 50A for 8AWG and 65A for 6AWG cable.

The series was developed to improve crimp reliability in the field, says the company, while helping to reduce the amount of related failures due to improper crimping, including eliminating the risk of cross mating connectors produced by different manufacturers. It added that low resistance wire termination and sealing can be completed in one action.

The connector has an IP68 rating.