Ampt Economically Repowers PV System in Japan

Ampt, a company providing DC optimizers for large-scale photovoltaic (PV) systems, has successfully repowered a PV system in Japan, enabling compliance with new utility requirements by Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO). The project demonstrates Ampt’s cost-effective and simple solution for upgrading existing PV power plants with modern inverters.

The owner of a 200 kW rooftop PV system in Odawara, Japan, integrated Ampt string optimizers to comply with TEPCO standards while minimizing changes to the existing design.

Implemented by all utilities in Japan since 2021, new standards require real-time remote curtailment control capability for grid-connected PV solar systems to help balance energy supply and demand. To comply, many PV system owners must replace their existing inverters with newer, modern inverters that can be controlled by the utility.

The system owner selected Ampt V600-i12-12 string optimizers to lower the cost of deploying modern inverters in its existing PV system. Ampt optimizers are DC/DC power converters that adapt the lower voltage of an existing PV array to be compatible with modern inverters that meet updated utility regulations.

Ampt’s technology performs maximum power point tracking (MPPT) on each string of PV modules to maximize power delivery and prevent energy losses caused by voltage mismatch. The optimizers then deliver full available PV power to the inverter at a DC voltage that is within the inverter’s operating range.

Costly rewiring was avoided and compatibility was ensured between the existing 600 VDC solar array and new 1,000 VDC inverters without voiding warranties or violating local voltage codes.

“We are pleased to complete another successful repowering project in Japan to enable compliance with utility regulations and promote a sustainable energy future for the country,” says Ampt CEO, Levent Gun.

Ampt Japan country manager, Shigeki Kondo adds: “With the new utility requirement for remote curtailment in Japan, our solution offers a vital means for PV system owners to meet the new standards while minimizing costs and operational disruptions.”

Photo by Claudio Guglieri on Unsplash.