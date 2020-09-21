Anthem Signs PPA with SunEnergy1

Anthem has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement with SunEnergy1, a U.S. solar developer, owner and operator of utility-scale solar projects. The agreement is for the output from a new 182-acre, 20 MW solar field located in Hanover County, Va.

The Hanover County solar field is nearly complete and expected to be fully operational later this year. Combined with an additional solar field in North Carolina coming online in early 2021, Anthem will have supported the development of more than 1,000 acres of solar panels that will generate more than 225,000 MWh of electricity per year.

The Virginia and North Carolina solar field locations were selected based on Anthem’s material load (major office and data center footprint) in the grid zone that includes both states. Anthem expects the solar field developments to generate enough renewable electricity to power all Anthem offices and data centers across the country.

“As we enter Climate Week, we’re celebrating an important step forward in achieving our renewable energy goal and are proud that Virginia is playing a large role as we increasingly focus on improving the sustainability of our operations and our business,” says Jeff Ricketts, president of Anthem Blue and Blue Shield in Virginia. “By addressing environmental health, we can improve lives and the health of communities in our state and across the country and set the example for others to follow.”

Not only is clean energy good for the environment, but it is also good for business. Anthem is proud to be a part of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s work to advance clean energy in the state, notes the company.

Photo: SunEnergy1’s landing page