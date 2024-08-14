Anza Launches Solar Software Platform for Developers

Anza has launched a product and subscription offering that aims to provide solar developers, IPPs, EPCs, utilities, investors and independent engineers with access to industry real-time data and software.

The company’s software and subscription offering enables developers and module buyers to access supplier pricing, product and counterparty data, technical specs and downloadable documentation from its platform.

“Anza’s subscription offering sets a new standard in the industry,” says Mike Hall, CEO of Anza.

“Developers and those in charge of solar procurement no longer have to make assumptions based on outdated market pricing or unreliable forecasts. Instead, they gain access to the most robust and accurate pricing, comprehensive product information and detailed supply chain data all in one place, whenever they need. The long-tail impact is increased project profits and, ultimately, more solar projects getting funded and online.”

Anza will offer tiered subscription packages for access to the platform.