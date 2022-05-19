Apex Utilizes Solargis Meteorological Data for Clean Energy Portfolio

Solargis has provided its high-resolution, granular resource and meteorological data to leading U.S. independent power producer Apex Clean Energy. The data has been deployed to optimize over 120 of Apex’s solar projects during design, development, and operations – while enabling projects to better integrate advanced technologies such as bifacial and storage.

Through their partnership, Solargis has provided Apex Clean Energy with accurate one- and five-minute data to support seamless battery operations and better grid integration.

“As the technological complexity of solar assets increases, high quality resource data becomes more essential every day,” says George Szabo, director of solar design at Apex Clean Energy. “Apex strives to create tangible value for every project, and Solargis – with the lowest GHI model uncertainty and interannual variability when paired with our ground-monitoring stations – has enabled our team to do so.”

“Rising transparency around crucial project decisions means U.S. renewable investors are scrutinizing financial projections rigorously,” states Giridaran Srinivasan, Solargis’ CEO for the Americas. “We have been consistently impressed by Apex Clean Energy’s robust data use of high-quality data and commitment to accuracy over the two years we’ve worked together, and we look forward to supporting the wider U.S. solar sector as it takes a leap forward and adopts a best practice approach to solar resource data.”