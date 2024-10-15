Excelsior, Proximal Partner on AI-Powered Asset Management

Excelsior Energy Capital has entered into a multiyear partnership with Proximal Energy, with the aim of utilizing Proximal’s AI platform to optimize Excelsior’s portfolio of energy storage assets.

Proximal’s platform is expected to introduce Excelsior to the provider’s Agentic Asset Management, a system powered by generative AI models that is meant to assist asset managers and O&M providers. The company says these digital “agents” have access to all project-related documents, allowing them to answer pertinent questions. Additionally, the agents can analyze time-series data when requested, offering users the ability to investigate outages and underperformance events and to calculate KPIs.

“Excelsior’s decision to partner with Proximal represents a considerable advancement in how we manage and optimize energy storage assets, and we are proud to help guide the renewable energy industry’s innovation on this vital front,” says Chris Frantz, partner and head of Operations at Excelsior Energy Capital.

“This partnership aligns with our vision to leverage next-generation AI technologies to streamline asset management, reduce operational overhead and ensure the long-term performance of our projects.”

This announcement follows a series of initiatives by Excelsior. In July, the firm announced a 2.2 GWh agreement with Fluence Energy to utilize domestically manufactured battery cells in its U.S. energy storage projects. In April, it announced a 2 GW agreement with Heliene for domestically produced solar panels.

Earlier this year, Excelsior launched Lydian Energy, an independent power producer specializing in the development, construction and operation of utility-scale solar and battery energy storage projects across North America.