Aptos Solar Offers Up AC Solutions to U.S. Market

Aptos Solar Technology, a provider of solar module technology, and Northern Electric Power (NEP), a global manufacturer of mircoinverters, have partnered to deploy high-performance AC solutions to the U.S. solar market.

The Silicon Valley-based companies say they have entered a collaborative partnership in which the design and engineering of their products are paired for optimal energy production while lowering the balance of system cost and reducing the installation labor time.

“We are excited to collaborate with Aptos to deliver tangible benefits of performance, speed and cost-effectiveness,” says Ed Heacox, CEO of NEP. “We share the Silicon Valley spirit for leaping ahead of legacy norms to advance the solar industry.”

Aptos Solar says that when its high-power DNA solar panels are coupled with microinverters from NEP, the result is an opportunity for solar contractors to maximize system energy harvest and avoid inverter clipping. As solar panels reach higher power performance, inverter technology is required to keep up. The industry standard in this category has been less than 300 W AC per PV module, however, NEP’s “macroinverters” are capable of 500 W AC per PV module. Similarly, NEP’s popular BDM600 provides power to support two PV modules in one microinverter.

Photo: Aptos Solar’s landing page