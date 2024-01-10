Arcadia Reaches 2 GW in Community Solar Management

Arcadia has announced it has reached 2 GW of community solar management across the 15 states it serves.

As its solar farms generate power, Arcadia credits enrolled households with energy discounts. Approximately 22% of the company’s community solar subscribers qualify as low or moderate income households.

“Hitting two gigawatts is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing accessible, affordable, clean energy to communities across the nation” says Kiran Bhatraju, Arcadia’s founder and CEO. “As community solar continues to grow in the U.S., this milestone reflects our goal to democratize renewable energy and contribute to a more sustainable world.”