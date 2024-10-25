Arctech Lands 2.3 GW Saudi Solar Project

Arctech has inked a supply agreement for its 1P single-axis solar tracking system, SkyLine II, with China Energy Engineering Group.

Under this agreement, Arctech is expected to supply 2.3 GW of the solar trackers for the PIF4-Haden project owned by ACWA Power. This latest deal raises Arctech’s MEA portfolio to 15 GW.

The project site is characterized by its desert landscapes and high wind events. However, due to its synchronous multi-point drive mechanism, SkyLine II can operate under such conditions.

This mechanism enables SkyLine II to be stowed horizontally and features a wind stow speed threshold of 22 m/s. The company says the modular design of SkyLine II allows for flexible scaling within a single system.

This project is a demonstration endeavor in response to the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative. It is anticipated to commence commercial operations by 2027.