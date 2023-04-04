Arctech to Supply 365 MW Tracking Solution for Solar Project 

Arctech, a solar tracking and racking solution provider, is poised to provide a 365.8 MW SkyLine II solar tracking solution to Puerto Penasco Solar Park in Mexico.

Located in Puerto Penasco in the Sonora state of Mexico, the project is led by the Mexican government as a flagship project to expedite the country’s energy transition.

In November 2022, Mexico announced aggressive renewable energy targets during COP27, aiming to reduce emissions by 35% by 2030.

Arctech supported several projects including the 167.12 MW Sonora project and the 118MW Horus project in the country since entering the Mexican market in 2018. In late 2022, Arctech inked three deals to supply nearly 10 MW solar tracking solutions in Mexico.

The three projects, SkyLine II, SkyLine and SkySmart, show the diversification of the market needs of the region and Arctech’s solution catering to various scenarios.

