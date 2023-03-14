ArcVera Renewables Supports Acquisition of Onward Solar Portfolio  

ArcVera says it is expanding its activities in the solar space through independent engineering services to support transactions from development to operational facilities.

“There is a strong need for qualified independent engineering teams who have the expertise to manage the myriad details of technical due diligence required at deal-flow pace,” says David Simkins, director of business development – global at ArcVera.

The ArcVera team recently provided technical advisory and IE services for Onward Energy’s acquisition and financing of the ~1.2 GW Global Atlantic solar PV portfolio, which closed in January.

ArcVera Renewables has wind energy analysis expertise focusing on data quality and mesoscale modeling. This knowledge will be applied to solar analysis as more clients seek independent engineering services.

With the recent Inflation Reduction Act legislation, ArcVera anticipates an increase in demand for technical due diligence. In response, the company is hiring staff with technical expertise to fulfill industry needs while growing awareness in the global marketplace.