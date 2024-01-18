Ardagh Glass Packaging, CI Renewables Partner on Solar Project 

Ardagh Glass Packaging and CI Renewables are moving forward with development of a solar project in Madera, Calif., with a capacity of up to 10 MW.

The project, built and operated by VALTA Energy, is set to be completed this year. It will supply electricity to Ardagh Glass Packaging’s Madera manufacturing site and is expected to account for approximately 25% of facility demand.

“We are pleased to see this important solar project for Ardagh move forward,” says Walter Serafyn, managing partner of CI Renewables. “This is the second large-scale solar project we have developed for Ardagh, and we look forward to more opportunities with Ardagh in the future.”

Ardagh Glass Packaging’s Madera manufacturing site supplies glass containers for the U.S. wine market.