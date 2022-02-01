Arevon Energy Sells 540 MW Illinois Solar Portfolio to Sol Systems

Sol Systems LLC has acquired a 540 MW solar development portfolio in southeast Illinois from Arevon Energy. The portfolio is one of a number of acquisitions Sol Systems is making to scale its Impact + Infrastructure platform across the U.S.

“This acquisition begins Sol Systems’ significant expansion into utility-scale solar development in Illinois,” says Patty Rollin, senior vice president of utility-scale solar development at Sol Systems. “We are eager to work with Tenaska to construct and deliver clean solar energy to the grid and to create long-term community and ecological benefits at scale.”

The portfolio consists of three 180 MW DC solar energy projects located across Hamilton, Randolph, Saline and White Counties. Sol Systems will own and operate the portfolio and will work with energy developer Tenaska to develop and construct the projects.

“This sale is a continuation of the partnership between Sol Systems and Arevon, which began with our joint venture, Sol Customer Solutions, providing distributed generation solutions to commercial customers,” states Justin Johnson, Arevon’s COO. “We are pleased to contribute to the growth of clean energy usage in Illinois.”

“The Tenaska team has been excited about solar development in southeast Illinois since the inception of these projects,” comments Steve Johnson, Tenaska’s senior vice president of development. “We are eager to continue moving forward in collaboration with Sol Systems and bringing the associated project benefits – jobs, tax revenue, landowner lease payments and other economic opportunities – to the region.”