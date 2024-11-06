Polar Racking to Supply Mounting System for Indigenous Solar Project

Polar Racking has contracted to supply the 21 MW quA-ymn Solar Project with its CORE Utility-Scale Ground Mount, a fixed-tilt solar PV mounting system coupled to single/double helical piles.

The project is owned by the Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council and BluEarth Renewables. Located near Kamloops, British Columbia, the project is being installed on reclaimed land at the Highland Valley Copper mine site.

“We are proud to work on this site with PCL, a worldwide leader in solar engineering, procurement and construction,” says Vishal Lala, CEO of Polar Racking.

“We appreciate their trust in our quality, onsite service and ability to meet their schedules. We also recognize the value in participating in projects like these which offer many benefits to the community in the surrounding area.”