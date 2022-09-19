Array Debuts Utility-Scale Solar Tracker Systems for Challenging Terrains

Array Technologies Inc., a provider of utility-scale solar tracker technology, is launching its two newest product offerings: Array OmniTrack and Array STI H250. The U.S. launch of the two products expands Array’s existing line of DuraTrack products.

The three tracker product lines address varying customer requirements and the changing needs of the utility-scale solar industry and meet the IRA’s domestic sourcing content requirements.

“The addition of OmniTrack and STI H250 to our continuously evolving product portfolio will help our U.S. customers to better address the unique challenges of their sites. Having a broader offering for our customers helps bring more clean energy to the market faster, advancing the clean energy transition,” says Array CEO Kevin Hostetler. “Array’s global reach, combined with locally-focused sourcing solutions, enhances our ability to deliver the best utility-scale solar solutions to our customers around the world.”

Array OmniTrack, the newest tracking solution to the Array portfolio, is specially designed for customers developing project sites on uneven and challenging terrain. Array’s OmniTrack terrain-following solution mitigates challenges associated with projects on undulating terrain while reducing costs and schedules by enabling less complex site preparation and design.

Following Array’s acquisition of STI Norland in early 2022, the addition of the STI H250 provides customers with a full suite of solar trackers products. STI H250, which upholds Array’s stringent standards for reliability and durability, is designed for sites with irregular boundaries, highly angled blocks or fragmented project areas.