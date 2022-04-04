Array Supplies Close to 1 GW of Advanced Tracker Tech for Gemini Project

Array Technologies is supplying nearly 1 GW of DuraTrack HZ v3 single-axis solar trackers for the Gemini solar project, which will be the largest operational solar + storage site in the U.S., according to developer Primergy Solar. The project will store over 1.4 GWh of solar power and is estimated to be worth more than $1 billion. Kiewit Power Constructors Co. is serving as the engineering, procurement and construction firm on the project.

“As solar energy accounts for an increasing portion of the world’s electricity supply, energy storage will play a crucial role in optimizing renewables and ensuring power is available during periods of peak demand,” says Travis Rose, chief revenue officer at Array Technologies. “Project Gemini is historic for its size and scale, and we are well-positioned to optimize it for maximum energy generation while limiting installation time, LCOE and maintenance requirements.”

Array’s trackers are scheduled to begin deliveries in Q2 of 2022 with project completion planned for the end of 2023. The project site will be located on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land in Overton, Nev. It will supply power to Nevada Energy, a public utility which generates, transmits and distributes electric service in northern and southern Nevada.

The energy storage capabilities will enable the photovoltaic plant to discharge energy only when demand is high and supply is low, such as peak afternoon/evening hours in the summer. Gemini’s sophisticated control platform will use an energy management system (EMS) to determine the opportunity cost of discharging the battery compared to passing PV-generated energy directly to the grid. Gemini’s EMS will incorporate daily, seasonal and yearly data into its decision-making capability.

“Kiewit is excited to bring our extensive EPC experience and capabilities to the Gemini solar project, which will feature Array’s innovative solar tracking technology,” states Chris Turnbull, Kiewit’s president. “Gemini is a landmark project that will have a lasting impact on the availability of renewable energy sources in Nevada.”