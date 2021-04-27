Array Technologies Secures Solar Tracker Contract from Primoris Services

Array Technologies, a manufacturer of ground-mounted systems used in solar energy projects, has been awarded a contract for up to 4 GW of trackers from Primoris Services Corp., a provider of specialty contracting services.

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with Primoris Renewable Energy,” says Jeff Krantz, CCO of Array Technologies. “This agreement builds on the 2 GW that Primoris Renewable Energy has already purchased from Array and underscores the edge our system provides in installation efficiency. Through innovations, including single-bolt module clamps and the toolless assembly of certain components, we are helping our EPC customers reduce their labor costs and complete projects on time and under budget.”

The contract includes a commitment to purchase 2.5 GW of DuraTrack HZ v3 single-axis solar trackers that are scheduled to be used in more than 10 projects across North America and an option to purchase an additional 1.5 GW for other projects.

Shipments under the contract will commence in June.