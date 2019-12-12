Array Technologies to Supply EDF with 2 GW of DuraTrack

EDF Renewables North America and Array Technologies have formed a new partnership whereby Array will provide EDF Renewables with nearly 2 GW of its single-axis solar tracking equipment for deployment on projects that EDF will build, own, and operate over the coming years.

“As long-term owners of solar projects featuring DuraTrack HZ v3 single-axis solar trackers, we value reliability, high uptime and excellent performance over the life of the solar project,” says Kathy Lin, vice president, solar and storage technology, at EDF Renewables.

Array’s technology was selected for these projects because of its flexibility and adaptability to fit projects that are yet to be fully specified that EDF Renewables has in their development pipeline. In regions with high solar irradiance, trackers can produce a 20% to 30% increase in energy output over fixed-tilt systems.

EDF Renewables is one of the largest renewable energy developers in North America, with 16 GW of wind, solar and storage projects developed throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.