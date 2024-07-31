Aspen Power Completes Pennsylvania Solar Projects

Aspen Power has completed six solar projects totaling 25.5 MW in Pennsylvania.

The projects represent the first half of a portfolio Aspen Power acquired from Sunrise Energy after the two companies collaborated on its development. The full portfolio of Pennsylvania projects total 145 MW, says the company.

“We’re proud to advance decarbonization together with the team at Sunrise, who have been committed partners in bringing these projects to life,” adds Dan Gulick, senior vice president of Community Solar at Aspen Power.

“Being able to commission projects in the Keystone State is a key element of supporting a sustainable future for all and achieving our goal of gigawatt-scale in the coming years.”