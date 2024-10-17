Aspen Power Completes Two Maine Solar Projects

Aspen Power has completed two community solar sites in Corinth and Prospect, Maine, which together deliver 8.5 MW of capacity.

The projects consist of 17,000 ground-mounted solar arrays across 50 acres.

“These projects are more than just construction milestones for Aspen Power; they’re tangible steps toward a cleaner, more sustainable future for Maine,” says Jorge Vargas, CEO of Aspen Power.

“We’re proud to work alongside our dedicated partners who made these projects possible, and we’re grateful to the local landowners whose collaboration helps create new revenue streams while contributing to the state’s renewable energy goals. It’s an exciting moment for Aspen, for Maine and for the progress we’re making toward a cleaner, more sustainable world.”

The Corinth and Prospect solar farms are part of Maine’s Net Energy Billing program.