Aspen Power To Acquire Illinois Community Solar Portfolio

Aspen Power is partnering with a developer to acquire 20 community solar projects, primarily located in Illinois, with a total 19 MW capacity.

The portfolio consists of projects in various stages, including projects already in construction and set to be commissioned this year.

“We are excited to announce plans to acquire these solar projects in Illinois,” says Aspen Power’s Dan Gulick. “Expanding Aspen’s geographical portfolio plays a significant role in advancing decarbonization and increasing access to green energy in new communities.”

The company has partnered with Common Energy to subscribe and manage the community solar projects.