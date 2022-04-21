Aspin Kemp Incorporates Polar’s Racking Supplies for PEI Solar Project

Polar Racking is supplying the foundations and racking to Aspin Kemp & Associates Inc. (AKA) for the Sunbank Project in Summerside, PEI. The project consists of a community microgrid with a capacity of 26.26 MW DC as well as a 10 MW battery energy storage system for which AKA has been selected as the EPC.

“The Summerside Sunbank Project proves that jurisdictions of any size can play an active role in sustainability when they truly want to,” says Vishal Lala, managing director at Polar Racking. “We are thrilled to work with Aspin Kemp & Associates to advance the city’s clean energy goals by supplying the racking and foundation for this project.”

The Polar team is responsible for supplying and engineering the structural racking for this large ground-mount solar project. The Sunbank Project is expected to reduce the city’s imports of electricity from 58% to 38%.

“This is a showcase project for the region,” states Tom St. Onge, Sunbank’s project manager. “This scale of this renewable energy project is a first on the Island and will help increase the awareness of the great work the City of Summerside is doing. Aspin Kemp & Associates is pleased to be leading this effort on behalf of Summerside to create a project Prince Edward Island can be proud of.”