Aurora Solar Acquires Lyra

Aurora Solar, a platform for solar sales and design, has acquired Lyra, a provider of instant plan set packages. Lyra’s permit packaging software helps solar professionals automate, create and export permit-ready design plans.

The solar permitting process can be challenging for homeowners and installers alike. Complex regulations from Authority Having Jurisdictions (AHJs) and the solar industry’s heavy reliance on manual data entry contribute to significant delays — and ultimately costs — for solar installations. Integrating Lyra into the Aurora platform will help alleviate these challenges by providing instant, permit-ready proposals, backed by Aurora’s accuracy. The integration will empower solar installers to deliver projects faster, with lower costs, to enable more solar installations.

“Lyra’s advanced automation software for plan sets is the solution the solar industry needs to alleviate a key homeowner pain point — the often-agonizing local permitting process – and cut down on wasted time and energy for solar professionals,” says Chris Hopper, CEO of Aurora. “We’re proud to be the most trusted and accurate solar sales and design tool, with 80% of the top U.S. installers relying on our platform. Our intention is to be the market leader in U.S. residential plan set services and automation; the acquisition of Lyra significantly accelerates our ability to achieve this goal.”